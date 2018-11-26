First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 867 Shares of Cummins Inc. (CMI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,968,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.23% of Cummins worth $287,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5,873.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 604.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 73.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark Andrew Smith sold 501 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.27, for a total transaction of $76,788.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,463 shares in the company, valued at $684,044.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 595 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total value of $87,976.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,374.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,754. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Cummins from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

NYSE:CMI opened at $144.81 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.72 and a twelve month high of $194.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

