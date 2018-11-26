First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $355.67 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,782,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284,322 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $355,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS stock opened at $131.84 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $135.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

