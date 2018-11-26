First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.36 Million Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,684,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,279,000 after buying an additional 365,375 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 24.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after buying an additional 182,462 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 22.4% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 363,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,872,000 after buying an additional 66,545 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 59.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $30.13 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $120.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Don M. Griffith sold 19,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $770,184.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $29,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

