First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 3.66% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPEI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20,697.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 46,363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 375,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 39,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 64.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 21,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0859 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/first-trust-institutional-preferred-securities-and-income-etf-fpei-shares-sold-by-first-trust-advisors-lp.html.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.