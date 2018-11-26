First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) Position Lifted by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 265.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,509 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 6.7% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. owned about 1.00% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 63.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 47,189 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 127,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18,221 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.82 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $53.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

