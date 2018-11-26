FirstCash Inc (FCFS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 24.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 560,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 186,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $45,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in FirstCash during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in FirstCash during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in FirstCash during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash during the second quarter worth about $323,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash stock opened at $86.18 on Monday. FirstCash Inc has a 12 month low of $65.55 and a 12 month high of $95.40.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $429.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million.

FirstCash declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Wedbush upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.17.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

