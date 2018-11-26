FitLife Brands (FTLF) vs. USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Critical Analysis

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get FitLife Brands alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FitLife Brands and USANA Health Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A USANA Health Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

USANA Health Sciences has a consensus price target of $135.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.93%. Given USANA Health Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe USANA Health Sciences is more favorable than FitLife Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.3% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.2% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FitLife Brands and USANA Health Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $17.80 million 0.33 -$9.76 million N/A N/A USANA Health Sciences $1.05 billion 2.74 $62.53 million $4.06 29.44

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than FitLife Brands.

Volatility & Risk

FitLife Brands has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USANA Health Sciences has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FitLife Brands and USANA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands -45.49% -124.35% -25.62% USANA Health Sciences 7.57% 29.67% 21.58%

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats FitLife Brands on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. manufactures and markets nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements, such as Censor, Cardio Cuts, and LipoRUSH DS; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development, including Amplify XL, Pump Fuel, and Flex Stack; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts comprising Isolate, Ultrakarbs, and NeuroLean; and men's health and weight loss formulations consisting of JXT5 and PyroStim. It also provides diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products that support accelerated fitness and nutrition goals directly to athletic facilities, gyms, and independent retailers; and sports nutritionals, energy and sports drink products, and meal replacements. The company sells and markets its sports, weight loss, and general nutrition products under the NDS Nutrition Products, PMD, SirenLabs, and CoreActive brand names directly to franchise locations. It also markets its men's health and weight loss formulations under the Metis Nutrition brand through corporate and franchise stores; and sports nutritionals, energy and sports drink products, meal replacements, and weight loss products under the iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize brand names through approximately 25,000 retail locations, including specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition. It also provides Sensébeautiful science products, such as personal care products that support healthy skin and hair through topical nourishment, moisturization, and protection; and other products for prenatal, infant, and young child age groups. In addition, the company offers materials and online tools to assist associates in building their businesses, as well as in marketing products. It offers its products directly in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for FitLife Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FitLife Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.