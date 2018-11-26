Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4 Million Stake in Hershey Co (HSY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 279,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after buying an additional 86,922 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Credit Suisse Group raised Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $105.00 target price on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Hershey from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $110.00 target price on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.81.

In other Hershey news, insider Todd W. Tillemans purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.32 per share, with a total value of $214,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,426.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 47,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $5,000,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,881 shares of company stock valued at $9,579,554 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $106.21 on Monday. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55. Hershey had a return on equity of 102.30% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 60.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

