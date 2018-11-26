Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 2,906 Shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,387,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,598,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,716,000 after purchasing an additional 228,782 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,600,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,367,000 after purchasing an additional 208,625 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 166,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $37,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $94,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock worth $670,690 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Newmont Mining stock opened at $32.46 on Monday. Newmont Mining Corp has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Newmont Mining had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Newmont Mining Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

