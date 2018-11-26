Flash (FLASH) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Flash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Flash has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $3,036.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flash has traded 40.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.55 or 0.02746052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00128477 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00189493 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.43 or 0.08074469 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

