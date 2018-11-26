Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $13,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 20.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,349,000 after purchasing an additional 87,243 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 423.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,929 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David Thomas Seaton acquired 5,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $250,266.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 301,400 shares in the company, valued at $14,623,928. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLR. ValuEngine lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays set a $55.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $40.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $62.09.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

