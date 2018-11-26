Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,809,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962,468 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $645,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,673,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,281,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,748,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,917,000 after acquiring an additional 945,494 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,414,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,906,000 after acquiring an additional 592,490 shares during the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 98.6% in the second quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,099,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,126,000 after acquiring an additional 545,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 350.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 573,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,977,000 after acquiring an additional 445,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

NYSE MMC opened at $84.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

In related news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 80,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $6,825,877.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.91.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/fmr-llc-boosts-stake-in-marsh-mclennan-companies-inc-mmc.html.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.