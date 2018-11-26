Fmr LLC Has $753.22 Million Stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,602,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614,823 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 9.58% of HD Supply worth $753,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in HD Supply by 33.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 101,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in HD Supply by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after purchasing an additional 393,333 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,268,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in HD Supply by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 535,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 50,966 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in HD Supply by 299.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 55,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 41,590 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 621,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $26,321,726.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HDS opened at $38.21 on Monday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $34.49 and a 12-month high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of HD Supply from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HD Supply in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

