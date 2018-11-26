Focused Wealth Management Inc Boosts Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1,185.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 800.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 1,426.9% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,132 shares in the company, valued at $459,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $112.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $97.10 and a twelve month high of $123.77.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 535.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

