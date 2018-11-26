Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $1.67 Million Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the third quarter worth about $732,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 76.0% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the third quarter worth about $443,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $74.52 on Monday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $89.07.

