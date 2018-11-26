Focused Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA (FXN)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA (BMV:FXN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the period. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA makes up about 1.3% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA in the third quarter valued at $185,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA in the third quarter valued at $225,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA by 49.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC grew its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA by 3,020.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA by 25.1% in the third quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter.

1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $16.48.

