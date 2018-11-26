Forterra (FRTA) versus Smith-Midland (SMID) Head to Head Analysis

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) and Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forterra and Smith-Midland’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forterra $1.58 billion 0.18 -$2.06 million ($0.79) -5.73 Smith-Midland $41.72 million 0.96 $2.68 million N/A N/A

Smith-Midland has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forterra.

Profitability

This table compares Forterra and Smith-Midland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forterra 2.38% -23.03% -1.56% Smith-Midland 3.00% 4.89% 2.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Forterra and Smith-Midland, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forterra 1 4 1 0 2.00 Smith-Midland 0 0 0 0 N/A

Forterra currently has a consensus target price of $10.92, indicating a potential upside of 140.99%. Given Forterra’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Forterra is more favorable than Smith-Midland.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Smith-Midland shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Forterra shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of Smith-Midland shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Forterra has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith-Midland has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smith-Midland beats Forterra on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc. manufactures and sells water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. It also manufactures structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and pressure, prestressed concrete, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. The company serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, municipalities, and utilities waterworks. Forterra, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Smith-Midland Company Profile

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries in the United States. The company offers Easi-Set SlenderWall lightweight construction panels, which are exterior cladding systems used for the exterior walls of buildings; and Easi-Set Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use in highway projects, as well as residential, industrial, and commercial purposes. It also provides Easi-Set J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic for construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in communications operations, government applications, utilities installations, and commercial and industrial locations. In addition, it offers Easi-Set utility vaults for house equipment, such as cable, telephone, or traffic signal equipment, and for underground storage, as well as custom-built utility vaults for special needs; SoftSound soundwall panels to absorb highway noise; Beach Prisms erosion control modules for seawalls and jetties; and H2Out secondary drainage systems for panelized exterior cladding. Further, the company licenses its proprietary products and non-proprietary products in the United States, Canada, Belgium, New Zealand, Australia, Mexico, Trinidad, Spain, and Chile. It markets its products through in-house sales force, independent sales representatives, and direct mail to contractors performing public and private construction contracts, such as the construction of commercial buildings, public and private roads and highways, and airports; municipal utilities; and federal, state, and local transportation authorities. Smith-Midland Corporation was founded in 1960 and is based in Midland, Virginia.

