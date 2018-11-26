Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,966,000 after acquiring an additional 74,061 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 526,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28,982 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 33.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 126.2% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 55.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $67.96 on Monday. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $94.37. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 130.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $453.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $65,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,823.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $105,651.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,458,480 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortinet to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortinet to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.77.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

