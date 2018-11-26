Forty Seven Bank Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $371,109.00 (FSBT)

Forty Seven Bank (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Forty Seven Bank has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One Forty Seven Bank token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, IDEX and Hotbit. Forty Seven Bank has a market capitalization of $601,911.00 and approximately $371,109.00 worth of Forty Seven Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Forty Seven Bank Token Profile

Forty Seven Bank’s genesis date was November 16th, 2017. Forty Seven Bank’s total supply is 3,699,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 tokens. Forty Seven Bank’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog. The Reddit community for Forty Seven Bank is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Forty Seven Bank’s official website is www.fortyseven.io. Forty Seven Bank’s official Twitter account is @47foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Forty Seven Bank

Forty Seven Bank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Forty Seven Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Forty Seven Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Forty Seven Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

