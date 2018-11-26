Forty Seven Inc (FTSV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Forty Seven from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSV. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,252,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the second quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTSV traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,917. Forty Seven has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts anticipate that Forty Seven will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors.

