Forward Industries (FORD) vs. Deswell Industries (DSWL) Head to Head Review

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) and Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Deswell Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Forward Industries does not pay a dividend. Deswell Industries has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forward Industries and Deswell Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Industries $24.76 million 0.54 $570,000.00 N/A N/A Deswell Industries $60.67 million 0.80 $6.19 million N/A N/A

Deswell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Forward Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Forward Industries and Deswell Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Deswell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Forward Industries and Deswell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Industries 4.31% 8.48% 5.19% Deswell Industries N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Forward Industries has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deswell Industries has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Forward Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Deswell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Forward Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Deswell Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Deswell Industries beats Forward Industries on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Forward Industries, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components of electronic entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, paging machines, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges and cases for photocopy and printer machines; and parts for electrical products, such as air-conditioning and ventilators, as well as parts for audio equipment and cases, and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps and baby products; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; and automobile components. In addition, it provides electronic products that consist of audio equipment, including digital audio workstations, digital or analogue mixing consoles, instrument amplifiers, signal processors, firewire/USB audio interfaces, keyboard controllers, and speaker enclosures; home theatre audio products, such as 7.1-channel audio-visual Hi-Fi stereo receivers-amplifiers; printed circuit board assemblies; and telecommunication products comprising VoIP keysets for business communications. The company sells its products primarily in the People's Republic of China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Holland, Hong Kong, and Canada. Deswell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Macau.

