Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 5,584 Shares of Telecom Argentina SA (TEO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned about 0.09% of Telecom Argentina worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1,140.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the period. 6.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Telecom Argentina stock opened at $16.82 on Monday. Telecom Argentina SA has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $40.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.54). Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telecom Argentina SA will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Bank of America cut Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Telecom Argentina from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fixed Services, Personal Mobile Services, and Núcleo Mobile Services. It offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; and data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services.

