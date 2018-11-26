Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 15,125 Shares of Corporate Capital Trust Inc (CCT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Corporate Capital Trust Inc (NYSE:CCT) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,125 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Corporate Capital Trust were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCT. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Capital Trust by 148.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 508,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 303,389 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Capital Trust in the third quarter valued at about $3,520,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Capital Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,562,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Capital Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in shares of Corporate Capital Trust by 74.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 163,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 70,060 shares during the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Capital Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corporate Capital Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Corporate Capital Trust from $17.00 to $16.61 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Corporate Capital Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.15.

Corporate Capital Trust stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. Corporate Capital Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Corporate Capital Trust had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Corporate Capital Trust Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corporate Capital Trust

Corporate Capital Trust, Inc is a business development company co- sponsored by CNL Fund Advisors Company and KKR Asset Management, LLC. It specializes in senior debt and subordinated debt investments in medium and large sized mature companies. The fund does not invest in start-up companies or companies with speculative business plans.

