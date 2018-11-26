Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GLMD. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $59.00 price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,510. The firm has a market cap of $139.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.90. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $27.06.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 423.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 107.9% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after acquiring an additional 700,705 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 851,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 58,785 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 140.1% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 741,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 432,480 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $7,570,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $7,449,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

