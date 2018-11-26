GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) Given a €25.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €25.50 ($29.65) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Societe Generale set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.50 ($38.95) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €30.28 ($35.20).

Shares of ETR G1A traded up €0.58 ($0.67) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €24.00 ($27.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €34.06 ($39.60) and a one year high of €42.88 ($49.86).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

