Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) is Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Evermore Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,929,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 111,416 shares during the period. Genco Shipping & Trading comprises 7.7% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $27,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,178.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

NYSE:GNK opened at $8.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.16. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $348.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 20,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $254,800.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,818.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 12,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $155,433.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,717.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MED reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

WARNING: “Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) is Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/genco-shipping-trading-limited-gnk-is-evermore-global-advisors-llcs-5th-largest-position.html.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.