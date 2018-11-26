Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Position Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,660 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNK. Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,182,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 826,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after buying an additional 658,468 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,079 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after buying an additional 332,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 311,378 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GNK. ValuEngine cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. MED reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

GNK stock opened at $8.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $348.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 20,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $254,800.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,818.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 12,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $155,433.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,717.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

