GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (GNMK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

GNMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 16,611 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 1,118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 680,882 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 42,122 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,030,000 after buying an additional 37,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 250,306 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNMK traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,175. The company has a market capitalization of $280.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.10. GenMark Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 95.36% and a negative net margin of 79.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

