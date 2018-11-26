Genpact Limited (G) Shares Bought by GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,054 shares during the quarter. Genpact comprises 7.1% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.27% of Genpact worth $15,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Genpact during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Genpact during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 108.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 88.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Genpact by 17,596.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $29.25 on Monday. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $747.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

G has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $32.00 target price on Genpact and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

