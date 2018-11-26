Gentex Co. (GNTX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,058 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $13,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Gentex by 61.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 148,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 9.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 25,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 58,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 2.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gentex from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gentex from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 1,155 shares of company stock valued at $23,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

GNTX opened at $22.41 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $460.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

