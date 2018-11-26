Gentex Co. (GNTX) Stake Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,611,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576,800 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Gentex were worth $77,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 297,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 1,161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,291,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,180,000 after purchasing an additional 258,850 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 165,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 154,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 138,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNTX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gentex from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gentex from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $25.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $460.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.51 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,155 shares of company stock valued at $23,237. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

