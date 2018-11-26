Gentherm Inc (THRM) Shares Bought by Evermore Global Advisors LLC

Evermore Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 297.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 230,400 shares during the quarter. Gentherm comprises approximately 4.0% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $13,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,225,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,497,000 after buying an additional 150,810 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,104,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,403,000 after buying an additional 40,751 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gentherm by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 432,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after buying an additional 40,319 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gentherm by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 298,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after buying an additional 23,465 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research set a $50.00 target price on Gentherm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,274.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $44.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.38. Gentherm Inc has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $50.30.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $258.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.61 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

