Gerry Weber International AG (GWI1) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Gerry Weber International AG (ETR:GWI1) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.29 ($7.31).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWI1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.10 ($4.77) price objective on Gerry Weber International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. equinet set a €3.80 ($4.42) price objective on Gerry Weber International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €1.80 ($2.09) price objective on Gerry Weber International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Warburg Research set a €4.20 ($4.88) price objective on Gerry Weber International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €3.80 ($4.42) price objective on Gerry Weber International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th.

GWI1 opened at €3.53 ($4.10) on Monday. Gerry Weber International has a 12 month low of €7.76 ($9.02) and a 12 month high of €14.19 ($16.50).

About Gerry Weber International

GERRY WEBER International AG operates as a fashion and lifestyle company. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and HALLHUBER segments. The company engages in the design, production, wholesale, and retail of ladies wear. It offers knitwear, shirts, blouses, trousers, skirts, and outdoor jackets; accessories, such as bags, shoes, eyewear, and jewelry; and ready-to-wear items.

