GeyserCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $359.00 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 43.8% lower against the dollar. GeyserCoin has a market capitalization of $16,134.00 and approximately $359.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000132 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 972,552 coins and its circulating supply is 929,281 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com.

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

GeyserCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

