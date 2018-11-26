Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 263.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,799 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 278.2% during the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $223.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $207.90 and a 12 month high of $274.66. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). FedEx had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $281,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Patricia Griffith purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $225.16 per share, with a total value of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on FedEx from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.57.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

