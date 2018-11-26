Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000. Affiliated Managers Group makes up 0.6% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $170,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $202,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $204,000. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth $263,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $109.28 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.01 and a twelve month high of $216.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill sold 2,034 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $224,818.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $720,876.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hugh Cutler bought 1,564 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.48 per share, for a total transaction of $180,610.72. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,406.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMG. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/gideon-capital-advisors-inc-purchases-new-stake-in-affiliated-managers-group-inc-amg.html.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.