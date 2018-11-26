Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000. KLA-Tencor accounts for 0.8% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor during the third quarter worth $67,554,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 23.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,418,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,009,000 after acquiring an additional 456,511 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 63.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,367,000 after acquiring an additional 388,591 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 1,026.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after acquiring an additional 260,971 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 37.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 858,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,272,000 after purchasing an additional 235,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,795 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $356,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,002.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $151,215.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,114. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.54.

Shares of KLAC opened at $94.31 on Monday. KLA-Tencor Corp has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $123.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 93.99%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/gideon-capital-advisors-inc-takes-position-in-kla-tencor-corp-klac.html.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.