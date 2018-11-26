Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Stake Lowered by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Desjardins raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $31.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $754.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

