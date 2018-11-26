Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GBCI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $45.90 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.77 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $146.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,358,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,540,000 after buying an additional 526,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,507,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,578,000 after buying an additional 220,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,245,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,852,000 after buying an additional 22,001 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 143.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,824,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,597,000 after buying an additional 1,075,862 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,205,000 after buying an additional 77,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing deposits, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

