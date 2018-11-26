GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.56. 2,472,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,998,219. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 164.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 67.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,506 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 45.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.9% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,031 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 20.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.