Global X Management Co LLC Has $3.11 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Titus Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 86,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,903,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 17,081 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.16.

HD stock opened at $168.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $215.43. The firm has a market cap of $190.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total transaction of $21,168,137.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,805,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.62 per share, with a total value of $42,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $508,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,470 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

