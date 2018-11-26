Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) Position Lifted by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,738 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.35% of Global X MLP ETF worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stringer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Shares of MLPA opened at $8.45 on Monday. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.1865 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) Position Lifted by Advisory Alpha LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/global-x-mlp-etf-mlpa-position-lifted-by-advisory-alpha-llc.html.

