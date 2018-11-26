Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Aena SME (AENA) a €162.00 Price Target

Aena SME (BME:AENA) has been given a €162.00 ($188.37) price objective by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AENA. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €167.00 ($194.19) price target on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €157.00 ($182.56) price target on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €154.18 ($179.28).

Get Aena SME alerts:

Aena SME has a one year low of €137.05 ($159.36) and a one year high of €184.90 ($215.00).

Aena SME Company Profile

Aena SME SA, formerly Aena SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the airports operation. Its activities are divided into four segments: Airports, which comprises Aeronautical subdivision, responsible for the management of airports, jetways, security, handling, cargo and fuel services, among others, as well as Commercial subdivision, including duty-free and specialty stores, restaurant services, car rental, as well as banking services and advertising; Services outside the terminal, which manages real estate assets, such as parking lots, warehouses and lands; International, which comprises operations of Company’s subsidiary, Aena Desarrollo Internacional SA, that invests in other airport owners principally in Mexico, Colombia and the United Kingdom; and Others, encompassing corporate activities.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Aena SME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena SME and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.