GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Group accounts for about 2.8% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Capital Group were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OAK stock opened at $39.93 on Monday. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $46.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.29. Oaktree Capital Group had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $320.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Capital Group LLC will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Oaktree Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Oaktree Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OAK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oaktree Capital Group in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 1,006,899 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $15,123,622.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 82,639 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $383,444.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,684,477 shares of company stock valued at $18,192,267 over the last quarter.

About Oaktree Capital Group

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

