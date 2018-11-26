Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Has $634,000 Holdings in Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,214 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.45% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OVID. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 120,396 shares during the period. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $5,169,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the period. 28.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OVID opened at $4.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.15. Ovid Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. Analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

