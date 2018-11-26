Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Invests $290,000 in Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $83,087,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $14,298,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $12,324,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

ARLO opened at $12.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arlo Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $131.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.90 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Imperial Capital set a $39.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

