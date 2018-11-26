Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $135.61 Million Stake in Owens-Illinois Inc (OI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,207,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,682 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 4.54% of Owens-Illinois worth $135,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 99,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

OI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Owens-Illinois from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Owens-Illinois from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.49.

Shares of Owens-Illinois stock opened at $17.64 on Monday. Owens-Illinois Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 18th.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-has-135-61-million-stake-in-owens-illinois-inc-oi.html.

Owens-Illinois Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.