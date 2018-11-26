Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $136.52 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,659,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,079 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $136,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 170.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $138,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 142.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $69.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $87.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 78.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 350.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. National Alliance Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-has-136-52-million-position-in-occidental-petroleum-co-oxy.html.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.