Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $186.04 Million Position in CGI (GIB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,881,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,888 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 1.03% of CGI worth $186,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in CGI by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in CGI by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in CGI by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 27,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CGI by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $62.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. CGI has a 1 year low of $52.54 and a 1 year high of $66.53.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CGI will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

GIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on CGI from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Desjardins raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CGI from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

CGI Group Inc provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada and internationally. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company offers application development, integration, and maintenance services; technology infrastructure management services; and business process services, such as collections and payroll management.

