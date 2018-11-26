Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,534,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,316 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 0.9% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $380,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 543,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,170,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1,029.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 59,235 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 182.7% during the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,974,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,646,000 after buying an additional 1,922,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,048,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,057,000 after buying an additional 141,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $42.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $45.04.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $14.86 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.50 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-increases-holdings-in-brookfield-asset-management-inc-bam.html.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.